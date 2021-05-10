Wilma Lee (Brown) Skidmore, 80, of Harlem Springs, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 in Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a brief illness.

Born Jan. 5, 1941 in Harlem Springs, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Helen Palmer Brown.

Wilma was a dental receptionist for Dr. Ray George and was the guidance secretary at Carrollton High School for 27 years. She was a 1958 graduate of Carrollton High School. She married Denzil Skidmore on June 28, 1958 at the Harlem Springs Methodist Church. She is currently a member of the Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Denzil, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Brian Lee (Joan) Skidmore of Alliance; grandson, Nicholas Brian (Meredith) Skidmore of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister, Neva Jean (Kinney) Amelung of Malvern; and nieces and nephews who are all special.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 9-year-old grandson, Bryce Skidmore, on Oct. 11, 2013, and sister, Willavene Smith.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Mark Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in the Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from noon until time of service.