Wilma Lois (Sell) Shafer, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late John Chalmer and Icie Lowella Borland Sell, she was born May 13, 1931 in Minerva, Ohio.

Wilma was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School, during which time she worked at Isaly’s. It was while working at Isaly’s that she met Willard Shafer, whom she would be married to Sept. 15, 1950.

Other jobs Wilma worked included Ashton’s 5 & 10, Big Plus and lastly, TRW/PCC. When not working she enjoyed the outdoors, camping, taking care of her gardens and flower beds, and spending time with family. After retirement, her and Willard enjoyed their winters for 20 years in Lake Wales, Florida.

Wilma held memberships in the Red Hat Society and at the Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples.

She is survived by her son, Willard “Lee” Shafer Jr.; two grandsons, Jerry (Laura) Shafer and Darrell Shafer; five great grandchildren, Mikala, Kaden, Ellie, Emma, and Erin Shafer; two brothers, Raymond Sell and Kenny (Naomi) Sell; and a sister, Ether Sell.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard L. Shafer Sr., on July 20, 2018; three sisters, Viola (Fred Dowdell and Carl Easterday) Easterday, Edith (Johnny) Morvatz, and Dolores (Gary) Wagner; an infant brother, Wilbur Sell; and a sister-in-law, Tilly Sell.

Due to public health concerns, there will be no public services and a private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at the Golden Age Retreat.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wilma’s name to the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.