Wilmer Raymond Best, 91, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, after a short illness.

He was born in Carrollton to the late Winfield and Clara Best on July 7, 1930.

Wilmer was always active in his community starting with serving his country in the Army Company A 19th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War where he received the Purple Heart for his bravery.

He was a member of the Trinity Gospel Church in Canton and was a member of the Carrollton Legion.

He married Georgia (Ruth) Pyles on June 7, 1953, and she passed away Dec. 16, 2007.

He and Ruth operated several businesses in Carrollton, including the Sinclair Gas Station and later, Best Tastee Freeze, Best Auto Sales including Dodge, Chrysler, and Plymouth in Carrollton. He later started Best Excavating and Paving. He developed 28 acres into the Northview First real estate subdivision in Carrollton.

Wilmer also served his community by volunteering as a leader of the Automotive Boy Scout Explorer Post in Carrollton. He was the Mayor of Carrollton and worked as the Zoning and Building Inspector for the village.

Surviving are his children, David (Rita) Best of Kodak, TN, Richard (Judy) Best of Louisville, Ohio, Mark Best of Beach City, Ohio, Eric (Kelly) Best of Carrollton, Ohio, and his daughter, Sharon (Jeffrey) Smith of Strasburg, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann Miller of Carrollton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Helen Best of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Alan (Krista) Best, Kelli (Joey) Rush, Jocelyn Best, Matthe (Ramie) Best, Ashley Smith, Kristen Smith, Austin (Samantha) Best, and Garrett Best; eight great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn Best, Jordan Best, Peyton Best, Tyler Kuhns, Maylan Rush, Cole Smith, Brielle Smith, and Cora Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lester and Glenn, and Glenn’s wife, Esther.

Military services were Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, and burial followed.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.